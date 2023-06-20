NAD commander speaks with Senator Tom Carper

Recently the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers presented U.S. Senator Tom Carper of Delaware the Gold de Fleury Medal on behalf of the Army Engineer Association during a ceremony in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. North Atlantic Division Commander Col. John Lloyd took part in the presentation, pictured here talking with Sen. Carper along with Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the USACE Chief of Engineers, and Capt. Daniel Allen, the Chief's special assistant.



Each year the Gold de Fleury is awarded to one individual outside the Army Engineer Regiment whose contributions to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Army Engineer Regiment exemplify boldness, courage, and commitment to a strong national defense.



Read more about the award presentation at: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/3430583/senator-carper-awarded-gold-de-fleury-medal/



(U.S. Army photo by Chris Augsburger)

