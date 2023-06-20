Welcome Aboard, Rear Adm. Rothenhaus! New CNR Takes Helm at Office of Naval Research

From left: Former Chief of Naval Research (CNR) Rear Adm. Lorin Selby and current CNR Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus salute during a change-of-command ceremony for the Office of Naval Research on June 16, 2023. Held at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C., the event saw Rothenhaus succeed Selby, who retired after a distinguished naval career, as CNR. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

