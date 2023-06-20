Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Aboard, Rear Adm. Rothenhaus! New CNR Takes Helm at Office of Naval Research

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Michael Walls 

    Office of Naval Research

    From left: Former Chief of Naval Research (CNR) Rear Adm. Lorin Selby and current CNR Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus salute during a change-of-command ceremony for the Office of Naval Research on June 16, 2023. Held at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C., the event saw Rothenhaus succeed Selby, who retired after a distinguished naval career, as CNR. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

    This work, Welcome Aboard, Rear Adm. Rothenhaus! New CNR Takes Helm at Office of Naval Research, by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

