Chief of Naval Research (CNR) Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus addresses the audience during a change-of-command ceremony for the Office of Naval Research on June 16, 2023. Held at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C., the event saw Rothenhaus succeed Rear Adm. Lorin Selby, who retired after a distinguished naval career, as CNR. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 08:05 Photo ID: 7872664 VIRIN: 230616-N-NO201-1001 Resolution: 1965x1310 Size: 706.38 KB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welcome Aboard, Rear Adm. Rothenhaus! New CNR Takes Helm at Office of Naval Research, by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.