ITX 4-23: Charlie Co. 4th AABN Unit Photo

U.S Marines with Charlie Company, 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve during Integrated Training Exercise 4-23 at Marine Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, CA, June 17, 2023. Charlie Company headquarters is in Galveston, TX. ITX is the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Mark Andries)

Date Taken: 06.17.2023