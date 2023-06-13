Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITX 4-23: Charlie Co. 4th AABN Unit Photo

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2023

    Photo by Capt. Mark Andries 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S Marines with Charlie Company, 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve during Integrated Training Exercise 4-23 at Marine Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, CA, June 17, 2023. Charlie Company headquarters is in Galveston, TX. ITX is the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Mark Andries)

    ReserveITX
    ITX 4-23
    MFR_Capabilities
    MFR_Utilization
    MFR_Honor
    MFR_Talent

