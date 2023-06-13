Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITX 4-23: MWSS-472 Command Photo

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2023

    Photo by Capt. Mark Andries 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S Marines of Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 472 pose for a unit photo during Integrated Training Exercise 4-23 at Marine Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, CA, June 18, 2023. MWSS-472 is headquartered in New Jersey. ITX is the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Mark Andries)

    ReserveITX
    ITX 4-23
    MFR_Capabilities
    MFR_Utilization
    MFR_Honor
    MFR_Talent

