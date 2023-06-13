ITX 4-23: MWSS-472 Command Photo

U.S Marines of Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 472 pose for a unit photo during Integrated Training Exercise 4-23 at Marine Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, CA, June 18, 2023. MWSS-472 is headquartered in New Jersey. ITX is the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Mark Andries)
Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
Date Posted:
|06.19.2023 17:54
Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
