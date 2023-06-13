A photo of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, a 48th Rescue Squadron medical logistics Airman assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake, Ariz., on June 17, after a multi-day search and rescue operation led by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2023 20:55
|Photo ID:
|7868723
|VIRIN:
|320618-F-DX569-1111
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|185.87 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|21
This work, Davis-Monthan Airman died during training exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
UPDATE: Davis-Monthan Airman died during training exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT