Davis-Monthan Airman died during training exercise

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES 06.18.2023 Courtesy Photo 355th Wing

A photo of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, a 48th Rescue Squadron medical logistics Airman assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake, Ariz., on June 17, after a multi-day search and rescue operation led by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy photo)