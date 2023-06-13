Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Davis-Monthan Airman died during training exercise

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2023

    355th Wing

    A photo of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, a 48th Rescue Squadron medical logistics Airman assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake, Ariz., on June 17, after a multi-day search and rescue operation led by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy photo)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    UPDATE: Davis-Monthan Airman died during training exercise

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade

