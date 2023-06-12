Airman First Class Andrew Davis performs preventative maintenance on a fire truck at Graf Air Base in Plovdiv, Bulgaria on June 13 at Graf Air Base in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
This work, Tennessee National Guard Fire Fighters partner with Bulgarian Air Force Firefighters, by Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tennessee National Guard Fire Fighters partner with Bulgarian Air Force Firefighters
