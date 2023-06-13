Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tennessee National Guard Fire Fighters partner with Bulgarian Air Force Firefighters

    Tennessee National Guard Fire Fighters partner with Bulgarian Air Force Firefighters

    PLOVIDV, BULGARIA

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Marlin Malone 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Tennessee Air National Guard firefighters and the Bulgarian Air Force firefighters pose together as part of Falcon Defender and Thracian Sentry 23 on June 13 at Graf Air Base in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 17:36
    Photo ID: 7861319
    VIRIN: 230613-F-OT212-957
    Resolution: 6057x4042
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: PLOVIDV, BG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard Fire Fighters partner with Bulgarian Air Force Firefighters, by Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tennessee National Guard Fire Fighters partner with Bulgarian Air Force Firefighters

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Tennessee National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT