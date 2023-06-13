Tennessee Air National Guard firefighters and the Bulgarian Air Force firefighters pose together as part of Falcon Defender and Thracian Sentry 23 on June 13 at Graf Air Base in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 17:36
|Photo ID:
|7861319
|VIRIN:
|230613-F-OT212-957
|Resolution:
|6057x4042
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|PLOVIDV, BG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Tennessee National Guard Fire Fighters partner with Bulgarian Air Force Firefighters, by Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
