NAD celebrates deputy commander at retirement ceremony

Brig. Gen. Geoff Van Epps, the commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Northwest Division, hands Col. Samuel L. Volkman, the North Atlantic Division deputy commander, his certificate of retirement during Volkman's retirement ceremony at Fort Hamilton, New York, June 14, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Jorge Barrueto)

