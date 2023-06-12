Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAD celebrates deputy commander at retirement ceremony

    FORT HAMILTON, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    Brig. Gen. Geoff Van Epps, the commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Northwest Division, hands Col. Samuel L. Volkman, the North Atlantic Division deputy commander, his certificate of retirement during Volkman's retirement ceremony at Fort Hamilton, New York, June 14, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Jorge Barrueto)

