230611-Z-A3538-1001

    MENDON, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    The Military Memorial created by the Town of Mendon, New York to honor three New York Army National Guard aviators killed in a January 20, 2021 crash in the town is pictured during the June 11, 2023 dedicated ceremony in the town of Mendon’s Semmel Road Park. The memorial features a flying geese theme, and memorial markers highlighting the careers of the three men killed: Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steve Skoda, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial. (Photo courtesy Town of Mendon)

    NY Army Guard aviators killed in 2021 crash honored with town memorial

