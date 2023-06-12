230611-Z-A3538-1001

The Military Memorial created by the Town of Mendon, New York to honor three New York Army National Guard aviators killed in a January 20, 2021 crash in the town is pictured during the June 11, 2023 dedicated ceremony in the town of Mendon’s Semmel Road Park. The memorial features a flying geese theme, and memorial markers highlighting the careers of the three men killed: Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steve Skoda, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial. (Photo courtesy Town of Mendon)
NY Army Guard aviators killed in 2021 crash honored with town memorial
Army National Guard
