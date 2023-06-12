Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Maryville, Tennessee

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    The remains of Army Cpl. Joe A. Vinyard, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred June 17 in Maryville, Tennessee. Vinyard was a M4 Sherman tank crewmember assigned to Company A, 774th Tank Battalion. He went missing in action in December 1944 after his tank was hit by an 88-mm round during battle with German forces near Gey, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest. He was 23 years old.

    This work, Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Maryville, Tennessee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WWII
    World War II
    HRC
    U.S. Army Human Resources Command
    Cpl. Joe A. Vinyard

