Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Maryville, Tennessee

The remains of Army Cpl. Joe A. Vinyard, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred June 17 in Maryville, Tennessee. Vinyard was a M4 Sherman tank crewmember assigned to Company A, 774th Tank Battalion. He went missing in action in December 1944 after his tank was hit by an 88-mm round during battle with German forces near Gey, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest. He was 23 years old.

