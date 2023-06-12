Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TOP HAND Graduates

    TOP HAND Graduates

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Pictured left to right: Lt Colonel Anthony Santino, Colonel (retired) Jack Perroni, Colonel (retired) John West, Colonel (retired) Marlon Yankee, Colonel (retired) Larry Shafer, Colonel Chris Cruise, and Colonel (retired) Lynn Poole. Colonel Poole, who graduated TOP HAND in 1974, was the most senior graduate to attend the reunion.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TOP HAND Celebrates Fifty Years of Excellence

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    California
    TOP HAND

