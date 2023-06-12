TOP HAND Graduates

Pictured left to right: Lt Colonel Anthony Santino, Colonel (retired) Jack Perroni, Colonel (retired) John West, Colonel (retired) Marlon Yankee, Colonel (retired) Larry Shafer, Colonel Chris Cruise, and Colonel (retired) Lynn Poole. Colonel Poole, who graduated TOP HAND in 1974, was the most senior graduate to attend the reunion.
TOP HAND Celebrates Fifty Years of Excellence
