    NUWC Division Newport scientist holds 40 patents, encourages innovation

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Richard Allen 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Dr. Thomas Gieseke (center), a scientist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, was recognized for his most recent patent award during a ceremony held with former Division Newport Technical Director Ron Vien (from left) and Commanding Officer Capt. Chad F. Hennings on March 29, 2023. Gieseke is Division Newport’s leading patent holder among current employees, with 40 patents issued during his 29-year career.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 10:10
    Photo ID: 7859971
    VIRIN: 230329-N-BZ518-1008
    This work, NUWC Division Newport scientist holds 40 patents, encourages innovation, by Richard Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NUWC Division Newport scientist holds 40 patents, encourages innovation

    Patents
    NUWC Division Newport
