    U.S. Security Forces Specialist and German military police officer discuss security operations at Air Defender 2023

    WUNSTORF AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Audrey Mueller, a security forces specialist with the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota National Guard, discusses security operations for the weekly events with a German military police officer during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 13, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 16:18
    Photo ID: 7858318
    VIRIN: 230613-Z-QB509-1012
    Resolution: 5691x3799
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Security Forces Specialist and German military police officer discuss security operations at Air Defender 2023, by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing
    Stronger Together
    133rd Security Forces Squadron
    AD23

