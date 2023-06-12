U.S. Security Forces Specialist and German military police officer discuss security operations at Air Defender 2023

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Audrey Mueller, a security forces specialist with the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota National Guard, discusses security operations for the weekly events with a German military police officer during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 13, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE