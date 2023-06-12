U.S. Security Forces Specialist and German military police officer discuss security operations at Air Defender 2023

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Audrey Mueller, a security forces specialist with the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota National Guard, discusses security operations for the weekly events with a German military police officer during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 13, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)
Date Taken:
06.13.2023
Date Posted:
06.13.2023
|Photo ID:
|7858318
|VIRIN:
|230613-Z-QB509-1012
|Resolution:
|5691x3799
|Size:
|6.25 MB
Location:
WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
