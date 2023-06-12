Terri Zien, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District senior program manager, stands near Shakopee Creek at the confluence with the Chippewa River near Benson, Minnesota, April 10. USACE St. Paul District photo by Grant Halvorson
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2023 13:02
|Photo ID:
|7857788
|VIRIN:
|230410-A-A1415-001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|BENSON, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps sends reconnaissance teams in preparation for spring flooding, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps sends reconnaissance teams in preparation for spring flooding
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT