    Corps sends reconnaissance teams in preparation for spring flooding

    BENSON, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Terri Zien, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District senior program manager, stands near Shakopee Creek at the confluence with the Chippewa River near Benson, Minnesota, April 10. USACE St. Paul District photo by Grant Halvorson

    Corps sends reconnaissance teams in preparation for spring flooding

    USACE
    reconnaissance
    flood
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Minnesota River

