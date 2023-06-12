Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS MARIE THARP LEAVES THE PIER AT ROTA

    SPAIN

    06.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    USNS Maury (T-AGS 66), a Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship, named after a Navy oceanographer and a former Confederate, will now bear the name Marie Tharp, the Navy announced in March 2023. The survey ship will be named after Marie Tharp, the first person to create scientific maps of the Atlantic Ocean, according to a Navy news release. The ship was previously named after Matthew Fontaine Maury, who is considered the father of oceanography. Maury, who also had a building at the Naval Academy named after him, resigned his commission in order to join the Confederacy. Shown here after leaving the pier in Rota, Spain, June 13.

