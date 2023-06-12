USNS MARIE THARP LEAVES THE PIER AT ROTA

USNS Maury (T-AGS 66), a Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship, named after a Navy oceanographer and a former Confederate, will now bear the name Marie Tharp, the Navy announced in March 2023. The survey ship will be named after Marie Tharp, the first person to create scientific maps of the Atlantic Ocean, according to a Navy news release. The ship was previously named after Matthew Fontaine Maury, who is considered the father of oceanography. Maury, who also had a building at the Naval Academy named after him, resigned his commission in order to join the Confederacy. Shown here after leaving the pier in Rota, Spain, June 13.

