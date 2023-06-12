Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assists 5 aboard grounded vessel near Isle of Palms, South Carolina

    ISLE OF PALMS, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Station Charleston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew approaches an aground 22-foot center console vessel on an oyster bay with five people aboard in Gray Bay near Isle of Palms, South Carolina, June 11, 2023. The five boaters were safely removed from the aground vessel and transported to Isle of Palms Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Charleston)

    USCG
    South Carolina
    Coast Guard
    Station Charleston

