Coast Guard assists 5 aboard grounded vessel near Isle of Palms, South Carolina

A Coast Guard Station Charleston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew approaches an aground 22-foot center console vessel on an oyster bay with five people aboard in Gray Bay near Isle of Palms, South Carolina, June 11, 2023. The five boaters were safely removed from the aground vessel and transported to Isle of Palms Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Charleston)

