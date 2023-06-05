USS Milius Sailor Founds Charity for Florida High School Students

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PINELLAS COUNTY, Florida (June 2, 2023) – Keyshawna Childs speaks during her graduation ceremony at Pace Center for Girls Pinellas County, Florida, June 2. Childs received a $6,000 scholarship donated by Cassidy Charity, founded by Operations Specialist 1st Class Sean Cassidy, his sister, Joanne Dauphin, and mother, Kathleen. Cassidy serves aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo by Heidi Hugh)

