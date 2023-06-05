USS Milius Sailor Founds Charity for Florida High School Students

PINELLAS COUNTY, Florida (June 2, 2023) – Keyshawna Childs speaks during her graduation ceremony at Pace Center for Girls Pinellas County, Florida, June 2. Childs received a $6,000 scholarship donated by Cassidy Charity, founded by Operations Specialist 1st Class Sean Cassidy, his sister, Joanne Dauphin, and mother, Kathleen. Cassidy serves aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo by Heidi Hugh)

