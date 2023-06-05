Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Arrives in Yokosuka, Japan

    JAPAN

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 7, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) arrives in Yokosuka, Japan, June 7. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 21:31
    Location: JP
    Yokosuka
    DESRON 15
    Milius
    CTF 71

