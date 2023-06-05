the 167th CSSB Conduct Change of Command Ceremony

Col. Sean Sherwood, commander of the 655th Regional Support Group, presents Lt. Col. Joseph Wanat, outgoing commander of the 167th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, with a Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony on June 11, 2023, at the Londonderry Armed Forces Reserve Center in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Wanat spent two years commanding the battalion. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Alex J. Elliot)

