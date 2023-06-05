The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with Joint Task Force RISEUP, conducts the first temporary roofing repair following Typhoon Mawar June 10 in Dededo, Guam. The U.S. Department of Defense, USACE, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, launched Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program, or RISEUP, to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2023 03:45
|Photo ID:
|7851473
|VIRIN:
|230610-A-RY318-203
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|DEDEDO, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE first install, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT