ITX 4-22: Lone Star Marine Fires Javelin Missile

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ross Jaroszewski, an Anti-Tank Missileman assigned to Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 23D Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, poses for a portrait with a Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missile at Range 110, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, as part of Integrated Training Exercise 4-23, June 9, 2023. Jaroszewski is a New Braunfels, Texas, native. He graduated from Navarro High School, in Seguin, Texas. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare.

