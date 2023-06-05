Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Veteran Joe Castaneda and son Michael

    06.01.2023

    Navy Veteran Joe Castaneda and son Michael enjoying a day at the USS Lexington Museum. Dad was an Aviation Ordnanceman who served onboard USS Nimitz, USS Boxer, and HSC-3. He also did reserve time with the Seabees and was called up in support of Operations Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom, and Afghanistan Freedom.

    U.S. Navy Veteran Joe Castaneda, currently an Engineering Technician at the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Center in Corpus Christi, sent in a photo of himself and his son, Michael, enjoying a day at the USS Lexington Museum.

    “I was an Aviation Ordnanceman who served onboard USS Nimitz, USS Boxer, and HSC-3. I also did reserve time with the Seabees and was called up in support of Operations Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom, and Afghanistan Freedom.”

