    Gary Newman

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Agency

    Gary Newman, Medical Logistics Readiness Manager at Fort Campbell, said, “This was me back in Somalia on 3 October 1993. I was a Major, MSC, DUSTOFF Commander, 82nd Medical Detachment, of 6 UH-1Vs in theater."

    Father's Day DHA

