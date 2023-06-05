Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Megan Allen and Capt. Fletcher

    Megan Allen and Capt. Fletcher

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Agency

    Capt. Jacob Fletcher, DO is an active-duty U.S. Army officer, a resident physician in the Gynecologic Surgery and Obstetrics Department at Womack Army Medical Center, a devoted husband, and a loving father to four. Happy Father’s Day, Dr. Fletcher!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 15:06
    Photo ID: 7850227
    VIRIN: 230609-S-S0102-017
    Resolution: 2033x1394
    Size: 738.72 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Megan Allen and Capt. Fletcher, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Father's Day DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT