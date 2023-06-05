Sonia Blodgett About her Father

“My father, Lonney Blodgett, was a wonderful daddy and he is missed by his whole family. He was so proud to be a soldier and then a military retiree/veteran after 20 years in the U.S. Army. He already had 3 children by the time he joined the Army in 1972 so he had to make sacrifices to make sure that myself, my siblings, and my mother had a warm roof over our head and enough to eat while in his first permanent duty station in Germany.



My mother mentioned recently that first year in Germany was tough, but we were happy and together. His sacrifices made sure that his wife and children got through it and thrived."

