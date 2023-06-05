Sonia Aragon About her Brother

“Ralph Aragon is my father. He served in the @United States Marine Corps. In the photo collage are me and his grandsons, Nathan Villegas and Donovan Slaton. My Dad instilled to his children the importance of service and the rare ability to think about others, not just themselves, and prepared his children to face difficulties without flinching.



The other photo is my brother, Jimmy Aragon. He’s also a Marine Corps veteran dad. I am proud of both of them for being able to serve proudly and for passing along an incredible legacy. Thank you for your service.”

