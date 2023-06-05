Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sonia Aragon About her Brother

    06.01.2023

    Defense Health Agency

    “Ralph Aragon is my father. He served in the @United States Marine Corps. In the photo collage are me and his grandsons, Nathan Villegas and Donovan Slaton. My Dad instilled to his children the importance of service and the rare ability to think about others, not just themselves, and prepared his children to face difficulties without flinching.

    The other photo is my brother, Jimmy Aragon. He’s also a Marine Corps veteran dad. I am proud of both of them for being able to serve proudly and for passing along an incredible legacy. Thank you for your service.”

