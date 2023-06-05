FORCM Detje Retirement

230609-N-ZQ712-1211

MILLINGTON, Tennessee (June 09, 2023) – Commander, Navy Personnel Command Rear Adm. Wayne Baze, presents Force Master Chief Chris Detje his retirement certificate culminating 34 years of honorable naval service. NPC’s mission is to leverage an inspirational culture to man the Fleet with ready Sailors to allow America’s Navy to assure mission success, and deliver unprecedented quality of service for Sailors to thrive in a life-changing experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad S. Swysgood)

