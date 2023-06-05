Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chris Flowers

    Chris Flowers

    GUAM

    06.05.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Christopher “Chris” Flowers, a logistics specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District, poses for a photo following a generator delivery at the Generator Staging Base in Guam, June 5. Flowers is a member of the Memphis Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Team, which deploys in response to disasters to assist with temporary power to critical infrastructure. In partnership with FEMA, USACE continues to execute emergency response activities following Typhoon Mawar.

