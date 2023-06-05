Christopher “Chris” Flowers, a logistics specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District, poses for a photo following a generator delivery at the Generator Staging Base in Guam, June 5. Flowers is a member of the Memphis Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Team, which deploys in response to disasters to assist with temporary power to critical infrastructure. In partnership with FEMA, USACE continues to execute emergency response activities following Typhoon Mawar.

