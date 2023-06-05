Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3CAB participates in DEFENDER 23

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Eliza Cantrell 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter with 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade prepares to land in Fetesti, Romania to pick up service members assigned to Romania’s 20th Infantry Battalion “Black Scorpions.” The 20th Infantry Battalion is participating in an air assault mission, June 6, 2023, for Saber Guardian 23, which is the third of three linked exercises that make up DEFENDER 23.

    DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States.

