230606-A-CY959-1001 ARABIAN GULF (June 6, 2023) Mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator (MCM 11), Iraq patrol boat P-312 and Kuwait missile-attack craft Failaka (P3715) sail together in the Arabian Gulf, June 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 06:13
|Photo ID:
|7848644
|VIRIN:
|230606-A-CY959-1001
|Resolution:
|4873x3249
|Size:
|887.95 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
This work, U.S., Iraq, Kuwait Conduct Third Joint Patrol in Arabian Gulf, by CPL Jensen Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Iraq, Kuwait Conduct Third Joint Patrol in Arabian Gulf
