    U.S., Iraq, Kuwait Conduct Third Joint Patrol in Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230606-A-CY959-1001 ARABIAN GULF (June 6, 2023) Mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator (MCM 11), Iraq patrol boat P-312 and Kuwait missile-attack craft Failaka (P3715) sail together in the Arabian Gulf, June 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 06:13
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    This work, U.S., Iraq, Kuwait Conduct Third Joint Patrol in Arabian Gulf, by CPL Jensen Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    NAVCENT
    Kuwait
    Iraq
    USS Gladiator

