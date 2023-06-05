Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philippine, Japan and U.S. Coast Guards participate in simulated law enforcement scenario during trilateral engagements in South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Members of the Philippine Coast Guard Special Operations Force stand watch during a simulated non-compliant boarding exercise aboard the Philippine Coast Guard Vessel BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) in the South China Sea as members from the Japan and U.S. Coast Guard observe the exercise, June 6, 2023. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton’s (WMSL 752) crew are participating in the first trilateral engagements between the sea services while deployed to the Western Pacific to operate with regional allies and partner nations, reinforcing a rules-based order and maritime governance to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi)

    Law Enforcement
    South China Sea
    Coast Guard
    Indo-Pacific
    trilateral engagement
    USCG IndoPacific

