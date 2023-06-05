Philippine, Japan and U.S. Coast Guards participate in simulated law enforcement scenario during trilateral engagements in South China Sea

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard Special Operations Force stand watch during a simulated non-compliant boarding exercise aboard the Philippine Coast Guard Vessel BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) in the South China Sea as members from the Japan and U.S. Coast Guard observe the exercise, June 6, 2023. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton’s (WMSL 752) crew are participating in the first trilateral engagements between the sea services while deployed to the Western Pacific to operate with regional allies and partner nations, reinforcing a rules-based order and maritime governance to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi)

Date Taken: 06.06.2023
Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA