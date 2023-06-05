JED’s Rising Star brings Value Engineering to the forefront

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District’s (USACE JED) Value Engineering Officer (VEO), Kenji Hayashi, accepts the USACE ‘Value Engineering Professional of the Year award’ from JED Commander, Col. Gary Bonham, June 1st, 2023. JED regularly has one of the largest overall military construction (MILCON) programs in USACE, and Kenji Hayashi manages all Value Engineering tasks for a wide range of projects for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

