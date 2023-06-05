Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JED’s Rising Star brings Value Engineering to the forefront

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District’s (USACE JED) Value Engineering Officer (VEO), Kenji Hayashi, accepts the USACE ‘Value Engineering Professional of the Year award’ from JED Commander, Col. Gary Bonham, June 1st, 2023. JED regularly has one of the largest overall military construction (MILCON) programs in USACE, and Kenji Hayashi manages all Value Engineering tasks for a wide range of projects for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 23:35
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Engineers
    Japan
    USACE
    Engineer
    Japanese
    Engineering
    Award
    Zama
    Corpsofengineers

