    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Supply Officer Piped Ashore

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (June 8, 2023) Cmdr. Maxine Gardner, a native of Crownsville, Maryland, returns the salutes of shipmates as she is piped ashore in the upper vehicle deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Gardner served as the Supply Officer aboard the ship. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship home ported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 19:32
    Photo ID: 7847666
    VIRIN: 230608-N-ME861-1039
    Resolution: 4243x2824
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: CROWNSVILLE, MD, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Boxer (LHD 4) Supply Officer Piped Ashore, by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Amphib
    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    Supply Corps
    Supply Officer
    Golden Gator

