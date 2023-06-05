USS Boxer (LHD 4) Supply Officer Piped Ashore

SAN DIEGO (June 8, 2023) Cmdr. Maxine Gardner, a native of Crownsville, Maryland, returns the salutes of shipmates as she is piped ashore in the upper vehicle deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Gardner served as the Supply Officer aboard the ship. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship home ported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

