23rd Munitions Squadron changes command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Purdy, 23rd Maintenance Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Hank Hughes, 23rd Munitions Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 8, 2023. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the official transfer of power and duties from the departing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

