    23rd Munitions Squadron changes command

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Purdy, 23rd Maintenance Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Hank Hughes, 23rd Munitions Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 8, 2023. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the official transfer of power and duties from the departing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 11:51
    Photo ID: 7846174
    VIRIN: 230608-F-BU839-1141
    Resolution: 4451x2742
    Size: 7.41 MB
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd Munitions Squadron changes command, by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

