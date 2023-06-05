Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Immediate Response, Defender '23

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.26.2023

    NORTH MACEDONIA - Army Reserve Soldiers from the 411th and 320th Chemical Companies pose for a group photo after conducting an aircraft decontamination mission with their North Macedonia partners and Defense Threat Reduction Agency representative, May 24, 2012 at the Skopje International Airport.

    The joint training with allied nation support focused on increasing Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) interoperability, proficiency, and collective capabilities for responding to chemical warfare agents.

    The 411th Chemical Company is based out of Edison, NJ and the 320th from Ft. Totten, NY.

    DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) joint exercise designed to enable combat-ready, multi-national forces.  DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO alliance, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 takes place April 22 to June 23 and includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations.

