Immediate Response, Defender '23

NORTH MACEDONIA - Army Reserve Soldiers from the 411th and 320th Chemical Companies pose for a group photo after conducting an aircraft decontamination mission with their North Macedonia partners and Defense Threat Reduction Agency representative, May 24, 2012 at the Skopje International Airport.



The joint training with allied nation support focused on increasing Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) interoperability, proficiency, and collective capabilities for responding to chemical warfare agents.



The 411th Chemical Company is based out of Edison, NJ and the 320th from Ft. Totten, NY.



