Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum teen named New York State Military Youth of the Year

    Fort Drum teen named New York State Military Youth of the Year

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Abby Frimpong, a Fort Drum teen and Indian River High School sophomore, was recently named Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s New York State Youth of the Year. For the past 10 years, Abby has been active in several programs at the Fort Drum Youth Center, but her talents really shine inside the art room. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 08:10
    Photo ID: 7845405
    VIRIN: 230607-A-XX986-001
    Resolution: 2268x3024
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum teen named New York State Military Youth of the Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum teen named New York State Military Youth of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Youth Center
    Boys and Girls Clubs of America NYS Military Youth of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT