Fort Drum teen named New York State Military Youth of the Year

Abby Frimpong, a Fort Drum teen and Indian River High School sophomore, was recently named Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s New York State Youth of the Year. For the past 10 years, Abby has been active in several programs at the Fort Drum Youth Center, but her talents really shine inside the art room. (Courtesy Photo)

