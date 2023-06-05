Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    71st EOD host Safety Day

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    71st Ordnance Group (EOD)

    As part of National Safety Month, 71st Ordnance Group (EOD) held a full-day safety class at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 02, 2023. The event brought subject matter experts to our Soldiers to present materials the safety office considers high-interest items. These experts were able to communicate why these safety concepts are important on a personal level highlighting suicide prevention and firearm safety.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Safety Day; Suicide prevention is everybody's business

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Safety
    EOD

