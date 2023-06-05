Abby Frimpong, 16, stands in front of one of her paintings in the Fort Drum Youth Center’s art room. She recently was named Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s New York State Military Youth of the Year. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2023 13:03
|Photo ID:
|7843687
|VIRIN:
|230606-A-XX986-001
|Resolution:
|2864x2572
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Drum teen named New York State Military Youth of the Year, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum teen named New York State Military Youth of the Year
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT