Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RED HORSE

    RED HORSE

    GUAM

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Airmen assigned to the 554 RED HORSE Squadron deliver tarps and cots to the Emergency Operations Center June 7 in Hagatna, Guam. In addition to being a central distribution point, the EOC is a coordinating facility for FEMA, the American Red Cross, Health and Human Services, the Department of Energy, Guam Homeland Security, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers following Typhoon Mawar.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.07.2023 05:34
    Photo ID: 7842726
    VIRIN: 230607-A-RY318-101
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED HORSE, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Honolulu District
    Typhoon Mawar
    Mawar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT