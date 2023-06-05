Airmen assigned to the 554 RED HORSE Squadron deliver tarps and cots to the Emergency Operations Center June 7 in Hagatna, Guam. In addition to being a central distribution point, the EOC is a coordinating facility for FEMA, the American Red Cross, Health and Human Services, the Department of Energy, Guam Homeland Security, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers following Typhoon Mawar.
|06.07.2023
|06.07.2023 05:34
|7842726
|230607-A-RY318-101
|4032x3024
|3.84 MB
|GU
|2
|4
