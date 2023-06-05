Airmen assigned to the 554 RED HORSE Squadron deliver tarps and cots to the Emergency Operations Center June 7 in Hagatna, Guam. In addition to being a central distribution point, the EOC is a coordinating facility for FEMA, the American Red Cross, Health and Human Services, the Department of Energy, Guam Homeland Security, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers following Typhoon Mawar.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.07.2023 05:34 Photo ID: 7842726 VIRIN: 230607-A-RY318-101 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.84 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RED HORSE, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.