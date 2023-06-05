Beaches of Normandy Remembered by Navy Chaplain

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Sands of a Hallowed Time Remembered...For Navy Lt. Shawn Redmon, Chaplain Corps and former Naval Hospital Bremerton Pastoral Care department officer, when assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) he participated along with other crewmembers in the 75th anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 1944, the allied invasion of Nazi held Europe - along with veterans, world leaders and VIPs to honor those lost and pay tribute to that historic date. Just walking on that seashore was a sobering moment and one which Redmon decided to take with him as a keepsake. He brought a small vial filled with that sand. “The sand is from Omaha [Beach] That was sacred ground. It was humbling to be there,” stated Redmon (Courtesy photo)

