Sands of a Hallowed Time Remembered...For Navy Lt. Shawn Redmon, Chaplain Corps and former Naval Hospital Bremerton Pastoral Care department officer, when assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) he participated along with other crewmembers in the 75th anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 1944, the allied invasion of Nazi held Europe - along with veterans, world leaders and VIPs to honor those lost and pay tribute to that historic date. Just walking on that seashore was a sobering moment and one which Redmon decided to take with him as a keepsake. He brought a small vial filled with that sand. “The sand is from Omaha [Beach] That was sacred ground. It was humbling to be there,” stated Redmon (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 06.06.2023 12:20 Photo ID: 7840833 VIRIN: 230606-N-HU933-001 Resolution: 3024x3795 Size: 2.46 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beaches of Normandy Remembered by Navy Chaplain, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.