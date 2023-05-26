Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course

U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Air Force Airmen, conduct an ambush during Small Unit Ranger Tactics course at Lightning Academy, Hawaii, June 1, 2023. SURT is a three week course that serves as a progresive physical and tactical program to prepare students to be successful during the Ranger Assessment Phase and Darby Phase of Ranger School. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)
|06.01.2023
|06.02.2023 21:07
|7834461
|230601-A-LR057-1048
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
