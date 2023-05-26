Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Oceanography Gets Operational Edge, Hires New Technical Director

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Jonathan Holloway 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss.—The U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (Naval Oceanography) hired 20-year Navy civilian Dr. Joseph “Joe” Calantoni to its workforce-family as the new Technical Director at headquarters, as of June 4. .

    Calantoni’s last position was at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL)-Stennis Space Center as Head of the Seafloor Sciences Branch.

