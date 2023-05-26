Naval Oceanography Gets Operational Edge, Hires New Technical Director

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss.—The U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (Naval Oceanography) hired 20-year Navy civilian Dr. Joseph “Joe” Calantoni to its workforce-family as the new Technical Director at headquarters, as of June 4. .



Calantoni’s last position was at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL)-Stennis Space Center as Head of the Seafloor Sciences Branch.

