    Army IG System marks 245 years

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Photo by Thomas Ruyle 

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    A copy of the U.S. Army’s first set of regulations, commonly called the “Blue Book,” is displayed Dec. 3, 2022, at the Department of the Army Inspector General celebration of the IG system’s 245th birthday in Arlington, Virginia. Maj. Gen. (Baron) Friederich Wilhelm von Steuben, a former Prussian officer, was the first effective Army inspector general, and he wrote the “Blue Book.” (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Ruyle)

    This work, Army IG System marks 245 years, by Thomas Ruyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

