A copy of the U.S. Army’s first set of regulations, commonly called the “Blue Book,” is displayed Dec. 3, 2022, at the Department of the Army Inspector General celebration of the IG system’s 245th birthday in Arlington, Virginia. Maj. Gen. (Baron) Friederich Wilhelm von Steuben, a former Prussian officer, was the first effective Army inspector general, and he wrote the “Blue Book.” (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Ruyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 15:08 Photo ID: 7833594 VIRIN: 221203-A-LU685-1703 Resolution: 4000x3882 Size: 2.57 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army IG System marks 245 years, by Thomas Ruyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.