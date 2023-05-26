U.S. Soldiers attending the 2022 Inspector General Sergeant Major Summit at Fort Knox, Kentucky, stand for a group photo Aug. 17, 2022. This The two-day event brought together senior noncommissioned officers within the Army Inspector General Enterprise and provided opportunities for collaboration, coordination and relationship building. (U.S. Army photo by Dorie Chang)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 15:02
|Photo ID:
|7833541
|VIRIN:
|220817-A-A4438-1701
|Resolution:
|3518x895
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Senior Inspector General NCOs convene at Fort Knox, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT