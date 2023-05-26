Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Inspector General NCOs convene at Fort Knox

    Senior Inspector General NCOs convene at Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    U.S. Soldiers attending the 2022 Inspector General Sergeant Major Summit at Fort Knox, Kentucky, stand for a group photo Aug. 17, 2022. This The two-day event brought together senior noncommissioned officers within the Army Inspector General Enterprise and provided opportunities for collaboration, coordination and relationship building. (U.S. Army photo by Dorie Chang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 15:02
    Photo ID: 7833541
    VIRIN: 220817-A-A4438-1701
    Resolution: 3518x895
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Inspector General NCOs convene at Fort Knox, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    NCO
    Inspector general
    USA
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT