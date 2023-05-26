Senior Inspector General NCOs convene at Fort Knox

U.S. Soldiers attending the 2022 Inspector General Sergeant Major Summit at Fort Knox, Kentucky, stand for a group photo Aug. 17, 2022. This The two-day event brought together senior noncommissioned officers within the Army Inspector General Enterprise and provided opportunities for collaboration, coordination and relationship building. (U.S. Army photo by Dorie Chang)

Date Taken: 08.17.2022
Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US