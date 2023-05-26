U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan Thomsen, 788th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, presents Lt. Chad Engman, 788th and 445th CES firefighter with a Command Civilian Award for Valor certificate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 10, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 13:49
|Photo ID:
|7833340
|VIRIN:
|230510-F-BT522-0044
|Resolution:
|8688x5792
|Size:
|12.02 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve Citizen Airman receives civilian valor award, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reserve Citizen Airman receives civilian valor award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT