    Reserve Citizen Airman receives civilian valor award

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan Thomsen, 788th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, presents Lt. Chad Engman, 788th and 445th CES firefighter with a Command Civilian Award for Valor certificate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 10, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly)

    This work, Reserve Citizen Airman receives civilian valor award, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

