Naval Support Activity South Potomac Welcomes New Commanding Officer

Rear Admiral Nancy Lacore, Naval District Washington Commandant (second from right) presided over the Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) Change of Command Ceremony at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren on June 1, 2023. Capt. Todd Copeland (right) was relieved by Capt. David J. Wilson, Jr. (second from left). NSASP Command Master Chief Phillip Croshaw (left) completed the ceremony's official party.

