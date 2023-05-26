Rear Admiral Nancy Lacore, Naval District Washington Commandant (second from right) presided over the Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) Change of Command Ceremony at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren on June 1, 2023. Capt. Todd Copeland (right) was relieved by Capt. David J. Wilson, Jr. (second from left). NSASP Command Master Chief Phillip Croshaw (left) completed the ceremony's official party.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 10:34
|Photo ID:
|7832602
|VIRIN:
|230601-N-VP266-0060
|Resolution:
|5981x4272
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Support Activity South Potomac Welcomes New Commanding Officer, by jeron hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
