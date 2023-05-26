Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac Welcomes New Commanding Officer

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Photo by jeron hayes 

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac

    Rear Admiral Nancy Lacore, Naval District Washington Commandant (second from right) presided over the Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) Change of Command Ceremony at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren on June 1, 2023. Capt. Todd Copeland (right) was relieved by Capt. David J. Wilson, Jr. (second from left). NSASP Command Master Chief Phillip Croshaw (left) completed the ceremony's official party.

