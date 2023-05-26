Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCOM Innovation Oasis II

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Steven Matsunaga, representing U.S. Marine Forces Central Command (MARCENT), presents his idea to a panel of experts during U.S. Central Command's (CENTCOM) Innovation Oasis Part II competition, May 25, 2023. Innovation Oasis is a “Shark Tank” like innovation competition that highlights select servicemember's inventions and processes presented for possible implementation. (U.S. Army photo by SSgt. John Onuoha)

    This work, CENTCOM Innovation Oasis II, by SSG John Onuoha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Develops Total Force Deployment Dashboard to Win CENTCOM&rsquo;s Innovation Oasis II Competition

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    competition
    technology
    Innovation

