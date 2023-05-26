CENTCOM Innovation Oasis II

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Steven Matsunaga, representing U.S. Marine Forces Central Command (MARCENT), presents his idea to a panel of experts during U.S. Central Command's (CENTCOM) Innovation Oasis Part II competition, May 25, 2023. Innovation Oasis is a “Shark Tank” like innovation competition that highlights select servicemember's inventions and processes presented for possible implementation. (U.S. Army photo by SSgt. John Onuoha)

