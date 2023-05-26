U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Steven Matsunaga, representing U.S. Marine Forces Central Command (MARCENT), presents his idea to a panel of experts during U.S. Central Command's (CENTCOM) Innovation Oasis Part II competition, May 25, 2023. Innovation Oasis is a “Shark Tank” like innovation competition that highlights select servicemember's inventions and processes presented for possible implementation. (U.S. Army photo by SSgt. John Onuoha)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 07:19
|Photo ID:
|7831974
|VIRIN:
|230525-A-GS006-023
|Resolution:
|2400x1601
|Size:
|522.75 KB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CENTCOM Innovation Oasis II, by SSG John Onuoha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Develops Total Force Deployment Dashboard to Win CENTCOM’s Innovation Oasis II Competition
