At their local studio, Kandit News interviews the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District Commander, Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, alongside the Guam Governor’s Director of Communications, Krystal Paco-Sun Agustin, about local and federal response efforts following Typhoon Mawar’s landfall, June 1. The interview focused on USACE activities in Guam, which include temporary power, temporary roofing planning, and debris management support in affected areas.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 05:37
|Photo ID:
|7831894
|VIRIN:
|230602-A-RY318-101
|Resolution:
|4791x3193
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Kandit interview, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
