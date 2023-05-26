Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kandit interview

    GUAM

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    At their local studio, Kandit News interviews the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District Commander, Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, alongside the Guam Governor’s Director of Communications, Krystal Paco-Sun Agustin, about local and federal response efforts following Typhoon Mawar’s landfall, June 1. The interview focused on USACE activities in Guam, which include temporary power, temporary roofing planning, and debris management support in affected areas.

    FEMA
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Honolulu District
    Typhoon Mawar
    Mawar
    Kandit News

