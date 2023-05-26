Kandit interview

At their local studio, Kandit News interviews the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District Commander, Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, alongside the Guam Governor’s Director of Communications, Krystal Paco-Sun Agustin, about local and federal response efforts following Typhoon Mawar’s landfall, June 1. The interview focused on USACE activities in Guam, which include temporary power, temporary roofing planning, and debris management support in affected areas.

