Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) team train with US Special Operations Forces to coordinate a training bomber support mission near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30 MAY 2023.

    Members of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) team train with US Special Operations Forces to coordinate a training bomber support mission near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30 MAY 2023.

    BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.30.2023

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Daryl Madrid 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Strategic bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history.
    Combined exercises such as this one between US Special Operations Forces and members of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina strengthen military relationships, improve interoperability, and demonstrate the commitment of the United States as the preferred and trusted partner in the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 04:23
    Photo ID: 7831789
    VIRIN: 230530-A-JY573-050
    Resolution: 3945x3187
    Size: 9.77 MB
    Location: BA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) team train with US Special Operations Forces to coordinate a training bomber support mission near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30 MAY 2023., by 1SG Daryl Madrid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    JTAC
    Bosnia
    BiH
    StrongerTogether
    SOFinEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT