Strategic bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history.

Combined exercises such as this one between US Special Operations Forces and members of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina strengthen military relationships, improve interoperability, and demonstrate the commitment of the United States as the preferred and trusted partner in the region.

Members of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) team train with US Special Operations Forces to coordinate a training bomber support mission near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30 MAY 2023.